Earlington carries San Diego past Pepperdine 72-62

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 12:31 AM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Marcellus Earlington had 16 points off the bench to carry San Diego to a 72-62 win over Pepperdine on Monday night.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points and six rebounds for San Diego (8-7, 1-1 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Yavuz Gultekin added 11 points. Terrell Brown had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jade’ Smith had 15 points and six rebounds for the Waves (6-11, 0-2). Keith Fisher III added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jan Zidek had 10 points.

Houston Mallette, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Waves, shot only 20 percent for the game (3 of 15).

