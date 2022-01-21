Duruji leads Florida against Vanderbilt after 22-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-7, 2-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-6, 2-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-7, 2-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-6, 2-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Anthony Duruji scored 22 points in Florida’s 80-72 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gators have gone 7-3 in home games. Florida ranks fifth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Commodores are 2-3 in SEC play. Vanderbilt scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Gators and Commodores meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 18.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Commodores. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

