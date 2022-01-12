Duquesne takes on Fordham following Johnson’s 27-point game

Duquesne Dukes (6-7, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-5, 1-0 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (6-7, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-5, 1-0 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on the Fordham Rams after Jackie Johnson III scored 27 points in Duquesne’s 78-74 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Rams have gone 4-1 in home games. Fordham averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Dukes are 1-0 in A-10 play. Duquesne has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams and Dukes match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Daye Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 11.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Dukes. Leon Ayers III is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

