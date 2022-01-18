CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Dunn’s 30 and the foul line carry FGCU past Stetson in OT

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 10:57 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 30 points and Florida Gulf Coast made 9-of-10 foul shots in the final 2:18 to beat narrowly beat Stetson 93-91 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Matt Halvorsen had 13 points and Kevin Samuel grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for Florida Gulf Coast (12-7, 2-3 ASUN).

Alvin Tumblin scored a season-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Hatters (7-11, 1-4).

Josh Smith had 18 points and seven rebounds, Stephan Swenson scored 16 and Christiaan Jones had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Stetson which now has lost four of its last five.

