DuHart and the Maine Black Bears visit conference foe UMass-Lowell

Maine Black Bears (3-11, 0-3 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-7, 1-3 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeChaun DuHart and the Maine Black Bears take on Everette Hammond and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in America East play.

The River Hawks are 4-2 in home games. UMass-Lowell is seventh in the America East with 11.7 assists per game led by Justin Faison averaging 2.8.

The Black Bears are 0-3 against America East opponents. Maine is seventh in the America East with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Vukasin Masic averaging 4.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalil Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Hammond is averaging 10.6 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

DuHart is averaging 8.8 points for the Black Bears. Sam Ihekwoaba is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.