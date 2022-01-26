Drexel visits JMU after Morse’s 32-point showing

Drexel Dragons (8-8, 3-3 CAA) at James Madison Dukes (12-5, 3-3 CAA) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (8-8, 3-3 CAA) at James Madison Dukes (12-5, 3-3 CAA)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces the Drexel Dragons after Vado Morse scored 32 points in JMU’s 95-94 win over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Dukes have gone 8-2 at home. JMU is third in the CAA with 14.1 assists per game led by Takal Molson averaging 2.6.

The Dragons are 3-3 against CAA opponents. Drexel is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Dukes and Dragons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morse averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Molson is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

Camren Wynter is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Dragons. Xavier Bell is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.