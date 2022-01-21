CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Drexel hosts William & Mary following Wight’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

William & Mary Tribe (3-15, 2-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-7, 3-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the Drexel Dragons after Ben Wight scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 84-74 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons are 5-1 in home games. Drexel has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The Tribe are 2-3 against CAA opponents. William & Mary has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mate Okros averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Camren Wynter is averaging 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Connor Kochera averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Wight is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

