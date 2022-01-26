CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Drame leads St. Peter’s over Marist 69-62

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:27 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Hassan Drame tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift St. Peter’s to a 69-62 win over Marist on Wednesday night.

Daryl Banks III had 16 points for St. Peter’s (8-7, 6-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). KC Ndefo added eight rebounds.

Samkelo Cele had 15 points for the Red Foxes (8-10, 3-6) as did Jao Ituka. Noah Harris had 11 points.

Ricardo Wright, who led the Red Foxes in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, was held to only two (1 of 11).

