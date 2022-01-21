CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Drake visits Northern Iowa…

Drake visits Northern Iowa after Carter’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drake Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 5-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the Drake Bulldogs after Noah Carter scored 33 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-80 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Green is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.8 points. Carter is shooting 56.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up