Drake visits Illinois State after Reeves’ 23-point game

Drake Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-10, 3-4 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-10, 3-4 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Drake Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Illinois State’s 56-53 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Redbirds have gone 9-2 in home games. Illinois State is second in the MVC scoring 78.2 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 against MVC opponents. Drake scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 86-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Roman Penn led the Bulldogs with 16 points, and Kendall Lewis led the Redbirds with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is averaging 20.3 points for the Redbirds. Sy Chatman is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Tucker DeVries is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.