Doss Jr. leads SIU-Edwardsville past E. Illinois 66-53

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 17 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville beat Eastern Illinois 66-53 on Thursday night.

Shamar Wright had 12 points and six rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Ray’Sean Taylor added six rebounds. Courtney Carter had seven rebounds. DeeJuan Pruitt had 8 points and 15 rebounds.

Paul Bizimana had 9 points for the Panthers (2-13, 0-2), who have now lost six games in a row. CJ Lane also had 9 points.

Kejuan Clements, who led the Panthers in scoring entering the matchup with 9 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

