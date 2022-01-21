CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Domask, Southern Illinois Salukis to visit Roberts, Bradley Braves

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 3:42 AM

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-8, 3-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (9-10, 3-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Roberts and the Bradley Braves host Marcus Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves have gone 6-2 in home games. Bradley averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Salukis are 3-3 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is the top team in the MVC giving up just 60.9 points per game while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Braves and Salukis square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Braves. Ville Tahvanainen is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Domask is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Salukis. Ben Coupet Jr. is averaging 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

