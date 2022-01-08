CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Domask leads Southern Illinois over Valparaiso 63-60

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 10:10 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Domask tossed in 23 points to guide Southern Illinois to a 63-60 victory over Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference play on Saturday night.

Domask hit 9 of 12 shots for the Salukis (9-5, 2-0) and added seven rebounds and six assists. Dalton Banks had 14 points, Lance Jones scored 11 and J.D. Muila snagged 10 rebounds.

Kobe King had 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Beacons (8-8, 1-3). Ben Krikke added 16 points. Thomas Kithier finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

