CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Domask and the Southern…

Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis take on conference foe Loyola Chicago

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-9, 3-4 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-3, 5-1 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -12.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis visit Lucas Williamson and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in MVC play Tuesday.

The Ramblers are 8-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is the top team in the MVC with 34.7 points in the paint led by Chris Knight averaging 4.4.

The Salukis have gone 3-4 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Domask averaging 4.0.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Domask is averaging 15.8 points and four assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up