Dixon leads Idaho against Montana after 27-point game

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 2:02 AM

Idaho Vandals (5-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -13; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Montana Grizzlies after Mikey Dixon scored 27 points in Idaho’s 84-79 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-0 at home. Montana scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Vandals are 2-7 against conference opponents. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 6.2.

The Grizzlies and Vandals match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robby Beasley III averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Bannan is averaging 13.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

Dixon is averaging 18.3 points for the Vandals. Rashad Smith is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

