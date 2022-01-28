CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Dixon-Conover and the Saint…

Dixon-Conover and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash take on conference foe Mount St. Mary’s

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 3-6 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-12, 5-4 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Mount St. Mary’s and Saint Francis (PA) square off on Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-4 at home. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Red Flash are 3-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers and Red Flash match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 12.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Mezie Offurum is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up