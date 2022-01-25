CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Dixon carries Idaho over Portland St. 84-79

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 12:39 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mikey Dixon scored 27 points as Idaho broke its seven-game road losing streak, edging past Portland State 84-79 on Monday night.

Trevante Anderson added 20 points for the Vandals.

Rashad Smith had 15 points for Idaho (5-14, 2-7 Big Sky Conference). Tanner Christensen added seven rebounds.

Damion Squire had 15 points and five steals for the Vikings (4-12, 2-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. James Jean-Marie added 14 points and eight rebounds. Michael Carter III had 13 points.

