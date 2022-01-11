CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Dixie St. looks to…

Dixie St. looks to end streak vs California Baptist

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dixie St. (7-9, 0-3) vs. California Baptist (10-4, 0-1)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist looks to extend Dixie St.’s conference losing streak to six games. Dixie St.’s last WAC win came against the Tarleton St. Texans 64-48 on Feb. 20, 2021. California Baptist lost 58-56 to Chicago State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Daniel Akin is putting up 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Lancers. Taran Armstrong is also a key facilitator, putting up 9.9 points, six rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. The Trailblazers are led by Cameron Gooden, who is averaging 13.6 points.GIFTED GOODEN: Gooden has connected on 29.4 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Dixie St. is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 7-0 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK SCORING: California Baptist has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 60.4.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout California Baptist defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, the 30th-lowest mark in Division I. Dixie St. has allowed opponents to shoot 45.5 percent through 16 games (ranking the Trailblazers 306th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy putting focus on self-correction to better service after years of let downs

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up