CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Diong's last-minute dunk carries…

Diong’s last-minute dunk carries UCF past Tulane

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong made a dunk with 49 seconds left to give Central Florida the lead en route to a 68-66 win over Tulane on Saturday.

Diong tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Johnson had 17 points and seven rebounds for Central Florida (12-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference). Darin Green Jr. added 14 points. Brandon Mahan had 10 points.

Jaylen Forbes had 17 points for the Green Wave (7-9, 4-3). Jalen Cook added 16 points. Kevin Cross had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

IRS takes steps to avoid tax return processing delays as filing season starts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up