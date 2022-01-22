CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Dingle scores 31 to lift Penn over Yale 76-68

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:48 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle tied his career high with 31 points as Penn defeated Yale 76-68 on Saturday.

Clark Slajchert had 13 points for Penn (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League). Max Martz added 11 points. Jonah Charles had six rebounds.

Jalen Gabbidon had 21 points for the Bulldogs (8-9, 2-1). Matt Knowling added 13 points. Azar Swain had 12 points.

