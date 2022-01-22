CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
College Basketball

Dickinson leads Michigan against Indiana after 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:22 AM

Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the Indiana Hoosiers after Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points in Michigan’s 83-64 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hoosiers have gone 12-0 at home. Indiana is the top team in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Wolverines are 2-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Hoosiers and Wolverines square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 57.9% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Dickinson is shooting 60.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

