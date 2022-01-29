CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Dickinson and the Michigan…

Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines take on conference foe No. 10 Michigan State

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines take on Gabe Brown and the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Spartans are 8-1 on their home court. Michigan State has a 13-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Wolverines are 4-3 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.5% from downtown. Zeb Jackson leads the Wolverines shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 13.4 points for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 6.9 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Caleb is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.7 points. Dickinson is shooting 61.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up