Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines take on conference foe No. 10 Michigan State

Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines take on Gabe Brown and the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Spartans are 8-1 on their home court. Michigan State has a 13-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Wolverines are 4-3 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.5% from downtown. Zeb Jackson leads the Wolverines shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 13.4 points for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 6.9 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Caleb is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.7 points. Dickinson is shooting 61.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

