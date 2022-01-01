DeVries, Drake visit Missouri St.

Drake (10-4, 1-0) vs. Missouri State (9-5, 0-1) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Drake (10-4, 1-0) vs. Missouri State (9-5, 0-1)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tucker DeVries and Drake will take on Isiaih Mosley and Missouri State. The freshman DeVries is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Mosley, a junior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Missouri State’s Mosley has averaged 18.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, DeVries has averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Tremell Murphy has put up 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVRIES: DeVries has connected on 36.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 40 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Missouri State is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 9-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

STREAK STATS: Missouri State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 80.2 points per game. The Bears have averaged 89 points per game over their last three games.

