Devoe leads Georgia Tech against Florida State after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Michael Devoe scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 103-53 win over the Clayton State Lakers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 6-6 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Seminoles have gone 6-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets and Seminoles meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Usher is averaging 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Devoe is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Caleb Mills is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

