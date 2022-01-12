Detroit Mercy visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Davis’ 39-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-7, 3-0 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-7, 3-3 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-7, 3-0 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-7, 3-3 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Antoine Davis scored 39 points in Detroit Mercy’s 85-60 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Mastodons have gone 5-1 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon with 13.4 assists per game led by Jarred Godfrey averaging 4.2.

The Titans have gone 3-0 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks ninth in the Horizon with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Madut Akec averaging 5.8.

The Mastodons and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deonte Billups averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Godfrey is averaging 17.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Davis is scoring 23.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Titans. Akec is averaging 13.1 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

