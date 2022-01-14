Desrosiers, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to host Rocak and the UCSD Tritons

UCSD Tritons (8-7, 2-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-5, 1-0 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSD Tritons (8-7, 2-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-5, 1-0 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on UCSD in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-2 on their home court. Hawaii is second in the Big West scoring 74.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Tritons have gone 2-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West with 12.6 assists per game led by Jace Roquemore averaging 2.8.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Desrosiers is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers for Hawaii.

Toni Rocak is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

