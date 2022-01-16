CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Desrosiers carries Hawaii over UC San Diego 79-56

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 2:37 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — Jerome Desrosiers had 18 points and 13 rebounds to carry Hawaii to a 79-56 win over UC San Diego on Saturday night.

Junior Madut had 15 points for Hawaii (7-5, 3-0 Big West Conference). Bernardo Da Silva added 10 points and seven rebounds. JoVon McClanahan had six assists.

Noel Coleman, who led the Rainbow Warriors in scoring entering the matchup with 18 points per game, was held to six points (3 of 10).

Hawaii dominated the first half and led 41-18 at halftime. The Tritons’ 18 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Toni Rocak had 20 points for the Tritons (8-8, 2-3). Francis Nwaokorie added 14 points.

