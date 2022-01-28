DePaul Blue Demons face the No. 20 UConn Huskies on 3-game slide

UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul comes into the matchup against No. 20 UConn after losing three games in a row.

The Blue Demons are 8-4 on their home court. DePaul is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 5-2 in Big East play. UConn has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

R.J. Cole is averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.