Denver hosts Oral Roberts following Abmas’ 28-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-7, 8-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-15, 4-6 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 100-88 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers are 6-4 on their home court. Denver has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is fourth in the Summit with 12.6 assists per game led by Abmas averaging 3.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 83-66 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 24 points, and Tevin Smith led the Pioneers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Hunt Jr. is averaging 15 points and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Smith is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

Abmas is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.