Denver hosts Omaha after Smith’s 23-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (3-16, 2-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-14, 3-5 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes…

Omaha Mavericks (3-16, 2-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-14, 3-5 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Tevin Smith scored 23 points in Denver’s 63-55 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 in home games. Denver is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks have gone 2-6 against Summit opponents. Omaha has a 2-11 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Hunt Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Jordan Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Kyle Luedtke is averaging 8.6 points for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.