Delph leads Appalachian State against Georgia State after 25-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-9, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits the Georgia State Panthers after Adrian Delph scored 25 points in Appalachian State’s 84-76 overtime victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers are 4-1 in home games. Georgia State scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by James Lewis averaging 3.1.

The Panthers and Mountaineers square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Thomas is averaging 6.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Panthers. Kane Williams is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Delph is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Michael Almonacy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

