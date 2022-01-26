Delph leads Appalachian State against Arkansas State after 24-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 6-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Adrian Delph scored 24 points in Appalachian State’s 70-62 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Mountaineers are 7-2 on their home court. Appalachian State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Wolves are 4-1 in conference play. Arkansas State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 11.3.

The Mountaineers and Red Wolves square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delph is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Marquis Eaton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Omier is averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

