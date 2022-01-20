CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Delph, Forrest help Appalachian St. past Georgia St. 61-60

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:03 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Adrian Delph had 29 points and Justin Forrest hit a fade-away jumper with 1.9 seconds left as Appalachian State edged Georgia State 61-60 on Thursday night.

Michael Almonacy had 10 points for Appalachian State (11-9, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Donovan Gregory added six assists.

Appalachian State took its largest lead at 48-34 midway through the second half after Almonacy made a jumper. But Justin Roberts hit a 3-pointer to cap a 15-2 run that gave Georgia State a 58-57 lead — its first since 13-12 — with a minute remaining. Forrest made two free throws to put the Mountaineers back in front with 27 seconds to play and Roberts answered with a driving layup with 14.7 left before Forrest drove the left side of the lane, pivoted back toward the elbow and hit the winner.

Georgia State’s Corey Allen missed a 60-foot heave at the buzzer.

Forrest, who came off the bench, finished 2 of 10 from the field with seven points.

Allen had 16 points for the Panthers (6-8, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Roberts added 13 points. Ja’Heim Hudson had 11 rebounds.

Kane Williams, whose 12 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Panthers, had only six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

