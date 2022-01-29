CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Delaware State plays Morgan State, aims to stop road slide

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Delaware State Hornets (2-14, 0-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (6-10, 1-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -14.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State will try to break its seven-game road slide when the Hornets visit Morgan State.

The Bears are 4-3 in home games. Morgan State is second in the MEAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Sheryn Devonish averaging 3.5.

The Hornets are 0-3 in MEAC play. Delaware State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Yannick averaging 2.3.

The Bears and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonish is averaging 6.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Bears. De’Torrion Ware is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Myles Carter is averaging 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 55.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

