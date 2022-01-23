CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Delaware State Hornets take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs on 11-game slide

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:42 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (8-10, 1-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-12, 0-2 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State comes into the matchup with South Carolina State after losing 11 in a row.

The Hornets have gone 2-5 at home. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in conference play. South Carolina State has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Yannick is averaging 3.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Antonio Madlock is averaging 12 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Cam Jones is averaging 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 55.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

