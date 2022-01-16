CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » DeJulius lifts Cincinnati past…

DeJulius lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 61-57

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — David DeJulius scored 18 points and made a go-ahead layup with 2:20 remaining in the game as Cincinnati rallied past Wichita State 61-57 in American Athletic Conference play on Sunday.

Hayden Koval had 13 points for the Bearcats (13-5, 3-2). John Newman III added 10 points.

Tyson Etienne had 14 points and six assists for the Shockers (9-7, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Etienne’s layup with 2:36 left to play gave Wichita State a 57-56 lead, but the Shockers went scoreless from there. Morris Udeze added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ricky Council IV scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up