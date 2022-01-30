CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » DeJulius leads Cincinnati over…

DeJulius leads Cincinnati over East Carolina on late shot

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 2:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David DeJulius made a short floater with 3.7 seconds left to lead Cincinnati to a 60-59 win over East Carolina on Sunday.

DeJulius drove into the lane and lifted a floater over the defense with seven seconds to go. The ball bounced off the iron and in following scramble DeJulius grabbed the ball and sent another floater threw the net.

Tristen Newton missed a 3-pointer as time ran out for the Pirates.

Mika Adams-Woods had a career-high 21 points to lead the Bearcats.

Jeremiah Davenport had 15 points for Cincinnati (15-6, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). DeJulius added 14 points.

Vance Jackson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (11-9, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tristen Newton added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 79-71 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up