ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Defense shines as Milwaukee…

Defense shines as Milwaukee tops Green Bay 63-49

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — DeAndre Gholston scored 16 points and Milwaukee beat Green Bay 63-49 on Wednesday night.

Josh Thomas added 13 points for the Panthers (5-9, 3-2 Horizon League) who held the Phoenix to 27.8% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Milwaukee opponent.

Kamari McGee scored a season-high 22 points for the Phoenix (2-12, 1-4 Horizon League), whose losing streak stretched to seven games’

Japannah Kellogg III scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Emmanuel Ansong scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up