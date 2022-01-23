CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Defense shines as Evansville defeats Illinois St. 56-53

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 5:43 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance recorded 18 points as Evansville edged past Illinois State 56-53 on Sunday.

Shamar Givance made a layup for a 54-52 lead with 15 seconds left and the Purple Aces held on after Illinois State’s Kendall Lewis made the first but missed the second free throw with 3 seconds left.

Noah Frederking added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Aces, who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Evan Kuhlman had 12 points for Evansville (5-13, 1-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak.

Antonio Reeves had 23 points for the Redbirds (10-10, 3-4). Mark Freeman added 11 points.

The Purple Aces evened the season series against the Redbirds. Illinois State defeated Evansville 94-56 last Friday.

