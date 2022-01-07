CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS dump formula for virtual class shift | Prince George's Co. adds 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. issues mask requirement | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Deaver scores 20 to…

Deaver scores 20 to lead Navy over Bucknell 73-55

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 9:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Daniel Deaver had a season-high 20 points as Navy defeated Bucknell 73-55 on Friday night.

John Carter Jr. had 18 points for Navy (10-4, 3-0 Patriot League).

Xander Rice had 14 points for the Bison (3-12, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Elvin Edmonds IV added 12 points. Andre Screen had 11 points.

Andrew Funk, whose 19 points per game heading into the contest led the Bison, had 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up