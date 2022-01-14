CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Dayton visits Duquesne after Spears’ 20-point outing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Dayton Flyers (10-6, 2-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on the Dayton Flyers after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 72-71 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Dukes are 3-3 on their home court. Duquesne has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers are 2-1 in A-10 play. Dayton is second in the A-10 allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Dukes and Flyers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Dukes. Spears is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Malachi Smith is averaging 10.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

