Dayton looks for home win vs St. Louis

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks for its eighth straight win over Saint Louis at University of Dayton Arena. The last victory for the Billikens at Dayton was a 67-59 win on Jan. 11, 2014.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Sophomores Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson have led the Billikens. Collins is averaging 11.1 points, 7.6 assists and 2.1 steals while Jimerson is putting up 16.1 points per game. The Flyers have been led by Toumani Camara and Malachi Smith. Camara has averaged 11 points and 6.6 rebounds while Smith has put up 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Collins has accounted for 57 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 27 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Saint Louis is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 75 percent of its free throws. The Billikens are 2-4 when they shoot below 75 percent from the line.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Flyers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Billikens. Dayton has an assist on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Saint Louis has assists on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis offense has scored 80.6 points per game, the 21st-highest figure in Division I. Dayton has only averaged 70 points per game, which ranks 202nd nationally.

