Dayton hosts Saint Bonaventure after Adaway’s 25-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 2-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-6, 3-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces the Dayton Flyers after Jalen Adaway scored 25 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 73-53 victory over the VCU Rams.

The Flyers are 6-4 on their home court. Dayton is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies are 2-0 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure ranks fifth in the A-10 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 2.8.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toumani Camara is averaging 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Jaren Holmes is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bonnies. Adaway is averaging 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

