Dayton faces Rhode Island, looks for 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Rhode Island Rams (11-6, 3-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -6; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Flyers take on Rhode Island.

The Flyers have gone 8-4 at home. Dayton ranks ninth in the A-10 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Toumani Camara averaging 4.5.

The Rams are 3-3 in A-10 play. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Flyers and Rams square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 65.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Makhel Mitchell is shooting 60.6% and averaging 12.1 points for the Rams. Ishmael El-Amin is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

