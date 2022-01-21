Dayton faces George Mason after Holmes’ 20-point outing

Dayton Flyers (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (7-7, 0-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (7-7, 0-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces the George Mason Patriots after Daron Holmes scored 20 points in Dayton’s 68-50 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Patriots are 5-1 on their home court. George Mason averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Flyers are 4-1 against conference opponents. Dayton is third in the A-10 scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Holmes averaging 8.3.

The Patriots and Flyers meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Koby Brea averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Holmes is averaging 8.9 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

