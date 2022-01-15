CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Davis, Sullivan lead Vermont's…

Davis, Sullivan lead Vermont’s rout of UMBC

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Davis had 21 points and nine rebounds, Finn Sullivan added 20 points and Vermont defeated UMBC 86-69 on Saturday.

Isaiah Powell and Ben Shungu scored 13 points apiece for Vermont. The Catamounts (11-4, 3-0 America East) shot 53% from the field and had only eight turnovers.

Szymon Wojcik, who averages 4.2 points per game, led the Retrievers (6-8, 1-2) with 22 points and six rebounds. L.J. Owens added 13 points.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up