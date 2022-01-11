Davis, SMU host USF

South Florida (5-9, 0-2) vs. SMU (11-4, 2-1) Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

South Florida (5-9, 0-2) vs. SMU (11-4, 2-1)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Caleb Murphy and South Florida will take on Kendric Davis and SMU. The freshman Murphy has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 9.8 over his last five games. Davis, a senior, is averaging 22.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Davis has put up 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers is also a key contributor, accounting for 10.1 points and seven rebounds per game. The Bulls are led by Murphy, who is averaging 11.9 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has directly created 45 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 37 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: SMU is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Mustangs are 0-4 when opponents score more than 72 points.

STREAK SCORING: SMU has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 80.4 points while giving up 63.2.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among AAC teams.

