CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS dump formula for virtual class shift | Prince George's Co. adds 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. issues mask requirement | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 39 to…

Davis scores 39 to carry Detroit past Milwaukee 85-60

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis matched his season high with 39 points as Detroit romped past Milwaukee 85-60 on Friday night.

Noah Waterman had 12 points for Detroit (5-7, 3-0 Horizon League). Kevin McAdoo added 10 points. Madut Akec had 10 rebounds.

Detroit posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Detroit dominated the first half and led 48-20 at halftime. The Titans’ 48 points were a season high and Milwaukee’s 20 points were a season low.

Josh Thomas had 19 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (5-10, 3-3). Donovan Newby added 12 points.

DeAndre Gholston, the Panthers’ leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, scored seven points on 3 of 14 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up