Davis scores 24, SMU defeats Tulane 75-66

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 24 points and SMU defeated Tulane 75-66 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 17 points for the Mustangs (13-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers had 11 points. Marcus Weathers added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Cook led the Green Wave (7-8, 4-2) with 23 points. DeVon Baker had 12 points. Kevin Cross added 11 points.

