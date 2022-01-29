CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 21 to…

Davis scores 21 to lift Vermont over Maine 81-68

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis had 21 points as Vermont won its ninth straight game, topping Maine 81-68 on Saturday.

Ben Shungu had 19 points for Vermont (15-4, 7-0 America East Conference). Justin Mazzulla added 10 points. Finn Sullivan had seven rebounds.

Vukasin Masic had 17 points for the Black Bears (4-15, 1-7). Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish added 15 points. Maks Klanjscek had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up